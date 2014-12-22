Stars come back to beat Oilers in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Even by Edmonton Oilers standards, this was a bad loss.

They were up 5-2 on home ice with 21 minutes to go, and somehow, incredibly, found themselves on the wrong end of a crushing 6-5 decision.

The Stars scored late in the second and two goals early in the third, then won it in the eighth round of a shootout to improve to 14-13-5.

The Oilers fell to 7-20-7, losing for the 18th time in 19 games.

”Yeah, it did feel good, I’d be lying if I said it didn‘t,“ said Dallas forward Shawn Horcoff, who scored the shootout winner. ”We needed that win, and just coming back in the third the way we did was great.

“We played super aggressive got in on them real hard, I thought we could come back.”

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Oilers

And they did, thanks to a pair of third period goals from Tyler Seguin, who leads the NHL with 25.

”It’s been a great road trip so far and it was gut-check time when it was 5-2 in the second period,“ said Seguin. ”I have to give a lot of credit to (backup goalie) Anders Lindback coming in cold like he did (after the Oilers went up 4-2) and shutting the door.

“We all tested ourselves in the third and I think (head coach) Lindy (Ruff) challenged us. We’ve had a few games in the past where we’ve been down a goal or two in the third and we haven’t had much of a push, but I thought we dominated the game in the third period.”

The Oilers have grown accustomed to losing this season, but even this one knocked the wind out of them.

“A couple of mistakes, we started to back off a little bit and we lost our confidence,” said center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“And for whatever reason we let our foot off the gas.”

”There’s no excuses, we’re up three goals we have to find a way to close it off,“ added right winger Ted Purcell. ”They’re down two goals going into the third and they have the leading scorer in the league over there and he gets two goals. “We have to be a bit more aware. We have to do a better job of identifying who’s on the ice and taking away their time and space.”

The Oilers started well enough, with left winger Taylor Hall giving them a lead just 2:58 into the first period. But it didn’t last long as Horcoff and Erik Cole scored at 6:36 and 10:20 to give Dallas a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

The Oilers picked up speed in the second, starting with Purcell’s goal at 11 seconds, followed by two from center Mark Arcobello and one more from Hall to give the Oilers a 5-2 lead.

But the Stars rallied hard, with winger Jamie Benn scoring at 19:39 of the second and Seguin scoring twice in the third, at 52 seconds and at 9:13, to tie it up.

”I could see it coming,“ said Edmonton interim Todd Nelson, who replaced Dallas Eakins, who was fired last week. ”We were just trying to get out of the second period and they scored a power play goal to give them some life.

“We talked about wanting to come out for the third and have a strong first five minutes, then they scored in the first minute. The game swayed in their direction and we couldn’t recover.”

The Stars wouldn’t let them.

“It was a gutsy effort,” said Benn. “We laid an egg in the second period and found a way to win the shootout. We have a lot of character guys in here.”

NOTES: The Oilers made first round draft pick C Leon Draisaitl a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He’s been struggling and they wanted to make room for AHL call-up C Anton Lander, who was sent back down right after the game. ... Sunday’s game was a battle of teams with the two worst Goals Against Average in the NHL. The Oilers have a 3.30 GAA and the Stars 3.32. ... Stars LW Ryan Garbutt returned to the lineup after finishing his three-game suspension for slew-footing Winnipeg’s LW Dustin Byfuglien. ... The Stars assigned LW Curtis McKenzie to the AHL on Friday to beat the holiday roster freeze. ... G Kari Lehtonen got the start against Edmonton based on his 12-3-1 record, 2.05 GAA and .932 save percentage against the Oilers. ... Stars RW Tyler Seguin, who went second overall the Oilers LW Taylor Hall in the 2010 draft, has more goals (25), than all three of Edmonton’s first overall picks (Hall, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Nail Yakupov) combined (23).