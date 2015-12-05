Nilsson, Oilers stun first-place Stars in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta -- When a team is in last place, most of its wins tend to come as a bit of a surprise. But the Edmonton Oilers have been serving up some real stunners this week.

Two days after snapping the Boston Bruins five-game winning streak, the Oilers shocked the first place Dallas Stars with a 2-1 overtime decision Friday at Rexall Place.

Right winger Jordan Eberle scored 45 seconds into the extra period as the Oilers beat a Central Division team for the first time this season and won back to back games for just the second time this year.

“That felt nice,” said Eberle, who snapped a six-game goal-scoring drought with his winner. “But the reason we won that game was (goaltender Anders Nilsson). He stood on his head. He was incredible tonight.”

Nilsson was outstanding, leading the Oilers to victory on a night they were outshot 43-24, including 15-4 in a third period that saw Dallas storm Edmonton’s end for 20 solid minutes.

”Anders was great,“ said Oilers winger Mark Letestu. ”He makes two breakaway saves in the first period and gave us a chance to come into the first intermission leading.

“They kind of took it to us and the coach read the riot act in the first intermission and the players responded in the last two thirds of the hockey game and got rewarded.”

With their two biggest wins of the season.

”It was a huge win again for our team,“ said Nilsson. ”It showed some great character tonight and a huge battle effort. These are a big confidence boost for us. Two very tight games and to win both of them, one in overtime and one in a shootout is huge for us.

“It shows we have good character and a good team.”

The Stars, no surprise, feel they deserved a lot more than a consolation point.

“He made some great saves, right off the start we probably could have had three or four,” said Stars coach Lindy Ruff. “In the third period, we were really on top of them. I thought we missed a couple of good opportunities, but he made a couple of real good saves. He made his share, that’s for sure.”

It was all Dallas in the opening 20 minutes as the Stars had two breakaways in the first 3:30 and were outshooting Edmonton 11-4 at one point, but Nilsson, who stopped 48 of 51 shots the last time these teams met, was spectacular in keeping the visitors off the board.

Taylor Hall scored the only goal of the period to make it 1-0 Oilers at the intermission.

The Stars had 27 shots on net by the end of the second period (compared with 17 for the Oilers), but couldn’t get anything past Nilsson until center Mattias Jankmark broke free after a faceoff in the Oilers end and scored from close range at 18:23 to make it 1-1 after 40 minutes.

The Stars pressured hard in the third period and had back-to-back power plays, but couldn’t find the go ahead goal.

”He played really good against us in Dallas, and obviously, he stood on his head against us here again,“ said Stars center Vernon Fiddler. ”But we have to execute on our chances, but I thought it was a pretty good effort on back-to-back games after getting in late (from Thursday’s game in Vancouver).

“I didn’t think we sat back at all, we took it to them. It’s going to happen, we just have to get right back on the saddle the next game.”

The Stars finish their four-game road trip 2-0-2.

The Oilers, who were without injured forwards Connor McDavid, Benoit Pouliot, Rob Klinkhammer and Nail Yakupov, improved to 10-15-2 with the win.

“We have to keep going,” said Letestu. “We’ve dug ourselves a bit of a hole here and we have to keep winning hockey games to get back to where we want to be.”

NOTES: Twelve of Dallas C Tyler Seguin’s first 14 goals this season came on the road. He is also 55.9 percent in the faceoff circle. ... The Stars have the best road record in the NHL (11-2-2). ... They lead the Western Conference with 93 goals scored, 18 more than second place Colorado. ... Oilers G Anders Nilsson, who was third on the depth chart in training camp, started for the 12th time in Edmonton’s last 15 games. ... The Stars moved Valeri Nichushkin to the No.1 line with Seguin and LW Jamie Benn and dropped RW Patrick Sharp to the second line.