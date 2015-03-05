FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Stars at Panthers
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Stars at Panthers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Florida Panthers’ drive for a postseason berth hit a major speed bump when their top two goaltenders were injured in a loss to Toronto on Tuesday. With starter Roberto Luongo and backup Al Montoya both ailing and listed as day-to-day, the Panthers summoned a pair of netminders from the minors Wednesday. Dan Ellis, who was recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League, will get the start against a former team when Florida hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

The Stars kept their flickering hopes alive with a dramatic victory over the New York Islanders, prevailing in overtime after giving up the tying goal with 1.7 seconds left in regulation. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for Dallas, which is nine points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference and now faces a stretch of five consecutive games away from home. The Panthers, meanwhile, are two points out of eighth place in the East.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Florida (Miami)

ABOUT THE STARS (28-26-10): After blowing three third-period leads during its five-game skid, Dallas appeared ripe for another crushing defeat until Cody Eakin came to the rescue with an overtime goal to halt a four-game home losing streak. Still, it was a costly victory for the Stars, who are expected to be without defenseman Trevor Daley for at least two weeks after he absorbed a knee-on-knee hit from New York’s Matt Martin, who received a five-minute major and game misconduct. Daley is having a breakout season with 16 goals and 33 points - both career highs.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (28-23-13): Ellis was acquired from Dallas exactly one year ago in exchange for fellow netminder Tim Thomas, but he had a forgettable stint with Florida, losing all five starts while permitting at least five goals in four of them. Ellis was decent with San Antonio, posting a 22-11-3 mark with a pair of shutouts and 2.70 goals-against average. “Things didn’t go great for him a couple years ago, but he’s an NHL goalie,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s played a lot of games in the league, and he’s won games. We’re confident in Dan.”

OVERTIME

1. Stars G Kari Lehtonen is 14-8-4 with four shutouts and a 2.46 goals-against average versus the Panthers.

2. Florida also called up G Sam Brittain from Cincinnati of the ECHL.

3. The Stars blanked the Panthers 2-0 on Feb. 13 to end a three-game losing streak in the series.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Panthers 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.