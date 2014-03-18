Preview: Stars at Penguins

For as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins played in a home-and-home sweep of the Washington Capitals, they were nowhere near as effective en route to back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins will be looking to establish some consistency Tuesday night as they welcome the Dallas Stars to Consol Energy Center. The Stars have also dropped two in a row, most recently a 7-2 thumping at the hands of the host Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Dallas coach Lindy Ruff shared his frustration with reporters after the game, saying his team committed far too many turnovers and didn’t look all that engaged against a team on the outside of the playoff picture. “I‘m disappointed in the way we played,” he said. “I‘m disappointed in the composure. I didn’t think we showed enough resolve.” The Stars have an even tougher task ahead of them Tuesday as they face a Penguins team that has gone 24-5-2 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, KTXA (Dallas), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE STARS (32-24-11): Dallas received some good news as it continues its push for a Western Conference playoff spot. Backup netminder Cristopher Nilstorp was sent to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate on Monday morning, a clear indication that starter Kari Lehtonen is close to returning from a concussion. Lehtonen, who suffered the injury in a March 8 victory over the Minnesota Wild, will assume the No. 1 duties from recently acquired Tim Thomas, who made four starts while Lehtonen was on the shelf.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (44-19-4): While most teams would gladly trade places with Pittsburgh, the club isn’t without issues of its own. Despite sitting second in the Eastern Conference, the Penguins find themselves struggling to remain motivated as they reach the final month of the regular season. “The last two seasons, March has been too easy for us,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said following Sunday’s loss. “We go through with just a breeze, and I think we go into the playoffs overconfident. Right now, we’re in a little bit of a bump in the road.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas prevailed 3-0 over Pittsburgh in the teams’ previous meeting Jan. 25.

2. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has four goals and three assists in five career games against the Stars.

3. Penguins F James Neal, a former Star, is out indefinitely with a concussion.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Stars 2