Preview: Stars at Penguins

Starting this regular season in much the same manner that he completed his last, reigning Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins look to continue their good fortune when they host the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after collecting three goals and as many assists in two games - including scoring one tally and setting up two others in a 5-2 victory over Toronto on Sunday. The captain has recorded 10 points (six goals, four assists) in six meetings with Dallas, with a two-goal, one-assist performance in Pittsburgh’s 5-1 home triumph on March 18.

The setback in the Steel City was nothing new for the Stars, who have dropped six straight road contests to the Penguins. Dallas has reason for optimism after Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn notched their first points in impressive fashion on Tuesday, as the former recorded his fifth career hat trick and the latter netted a goal and set up three others in the team’s 4-2 victory over Columbus. Seguin has scored a goal in four of his last five meetings with Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE STARS (1-1-1): Colton Sceviour replaced Valeri Nichushkin (groin/hip) on the top line and provided a jolt for Dallas, which recorded its first win of the season. Kari Lehtonen, who made 33 saves against the Blue Jackets, owns an 8-5-3 career mark versus Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Finn stopped all 24 shots he faced in the Stars’ 3-0 victory over the Penguins on Jan. 25.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (2-0-0): Acquired for James Neal in the offseason, Patric Hornqvist couldn’t be happier skating on the top line with Crosby and Chris Kunitz. “Playing with Sid makes it easier out there,” Hornqvist told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s one of the best players in the world and he can make things happen from nothing.” Hornqvist has collected two goals, two assists and a team-high 13 shots on goal while the line has recorded six tallies and set up six others while registering 27 attempts on net.

OVERTIME

1. With Beau Bennett’s return in the not-too-distant future, coach Mike Johnston told reporters that LW/C Evgeni Malkin will remain on the wing for at least the next two games.

2. Dallas recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 23-year-old British Columbia native will be a game-time decision to make his NHL debut.

3. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury owns a 6-1-0 record and 2.10 goals-against average in seven career meetings with the Stars.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Stars 2