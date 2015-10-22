Preview: Stars at Penguins

The Dallas Stars look to extend their winning streak to five games on Thursday when they vie for a season sweep of the host Pittsburgh Penguins. Captain Jamie Benn collected a goal and an assist in Dallas’ 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday and also tallied in the team’s 3-0 season-opening triumph over Pittsburgh on Oct. 8.

“We’re a confident group in here. We know when we play the right way, and we do the right things we’re going to be successful,” Benn said. “Some nights aren’t going to be as pretty as others, but it’s a matter of getting the two points in the end.” While the Stars are concluding a four-game road trip, the Penguins have won three straight heading into the finale of their season-high five-game homestand. Evgeni Malkin has scored in all three victories for Pittsburgh, including the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph over Florida on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE STARS (5-1-0): Tyler Seguin (four goals, six assists) is tied with Benn (six goals, four assists) for the team lead in points. Seguin’s goal total was amassed during his last three contests and he has recorded at least a point in five straight games after being held off the scoresheet in Dallas’ victory over Pittsburgh. Antti Niemi stopped all 37 shots he faced in that contest for his 33rd career shutout while improving to 5-1-1 versus the Penguins.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (3-3-0): Captain Sidney Crosby scored a goal and set up two others to snap a career-worst six-game point drought dating to last season. “It’s funny how things work sometimes,” the two-time Hart Trophy winner told the team’s website. “That’s not the first time that’s happened. So you just try to stick with things and continue to do the things you normally do and trust that it will go in.” Crosby’s first-period tally came on the power play, marking the team’s first goal with the man advantage after it failed on its previous 17 opportunities.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas has won just once in its last seven visits to Pittsburgh.

2. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and .963 save percentage during the team’s winning streak.

3. Stars D Alex Goligoski has notched four assists in seven career meetings against his former team.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Penguins 2