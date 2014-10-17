Seguin caps Stars 3rd-period comeback vs. Pens

PITTSBURGH -- The Dallas Stars pulled of an improbable comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, scoring two goals in the game’s final 2:57 to earn the come-from-behind 3-2 win.

Dallas center Tyler Seguin scored the game-winning, power-play goal from the left-wing circle with just 2.9 seconds left.

“Crazy is a pretty good word,” said Seguin. “Desperation, compete by everybody. We really wanted that game.”

Penguins center Sidney Crosby notched a power-play goal of his own, but he also took the tripping call in the closing seconds that lead to the Dallas power play that cost his team the game. Pittsburgh’s penalty-killing struggles continued. The unit ranks last in the NHL having allowed six goals in just three games.

“Tonight we didn’t get a point out of that and it’s a little frustrating,” said Crosby.

With the Penguins clinging to a 2-1 lead late in the third period, it appeared that the Stars tied the game when they put the puck in the net with 3:33 left in the game, but it was ruled that Seguin had prevented Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from regaining his position after driving hard to the net. The no-goal call appeared to fire up the Stars, who tied the game just 36 seconds later when left winger Jamie Benn picked up a rebound in the slot and snapped it past Fleury to tie the game at 2.

The Penguins utilized Crosby, winger Evgeni Malkin and the NHL’s top power play early. With defenseman Brenden Dillon off for tripping, Crosby broke into the Dallas zone and attempted a cross-ice pass that deflected off defenseman Jordie Benn’s stick and past the stick side Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen at the 2:28 mark of the first.

The goal was Crosby’s fourth on the young season, with Malkin picking up the primary assist, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the Penguins’ all-time points list with 637.

The Penguins’ power play struck again just over five minutes later when left winger Chris Kunitz gathered the rebound from a defenseman Kris Letang shot from the blue line and roofed it over a sprawling Lehtonen’s glove.

“We did a real poor job of controlling our emotions and took a couple of penalties that we didn’t need to take,” said Stars coach Lindy Ruff.

The Stars halved the Pittsburgh league when winger Vernon Fiddler’s shot from behind the net slid diagonally through the crease and right to the stick of winger Antoine Roussel, who dropped down to one knee and one-timed a shot past the glove side of Fleury at 6:08 of the second.

Penguins left winger Pascal Dupuis left the game with 6:58 left in the second when he was cross-checked in front of the net by Dallas defenseman and former teammate, Alex Goligoski, just as a slap shot from Letang was heading toward the net. As Dupuis fell to the ice, the puck appeared to hit Dupuis directly in the neck. Dupuis got up, but was dazed and proceeded to throw off his gloves and fall back to the ice. The trainers quickly came to Dupuis’ aid and took him off on a stretcher.

“I was looking up at the point to see where the puck was,” said Goligoski. “I gave him a little shot and he kind of fell forward. I was kind of looking for the guy off the backside and I think it was Letang who kind of came in and as he went to shoot, he ducked down like this and put his head down and I‘m not sure where it caught him. Scary moment, though.”

As he was being carted off the ice, Dupuis did give a thumbs up to the crowd.

“I don’t have any more information from the trainers other than he said he had some numbness in his arm and it was coming back, so that’s a real positive sign but I haven’t heard anything more,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston.

NOTES: Penguins C Nick Spaling appeared in his 300th NHL game. ... Stars C Tyler Seguin is one of just 16 players with at least five hat tricks before his 23rd birthday. ... The Penguins sold out their 336th consecutive game. ... The Stars are 13-0-1 all time when a player has a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist and a fight). ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), D Scott Harrington and C Andrew Ebbett. ... Scratches for the Stars were D Jamie Oleksiak, LW Curtis McKenzie and RW Valeri Nichushkin (lower body). ... The next game for both teams will be Saturday night, with the Penguins playing host to the New York Islanders and the Stars at home to face the Philadelphia Flyers.