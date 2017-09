C Mattias Janmark, who came over from Detroit in the March trade that sent RW Erik Cole to the Red Wings, made his NHL debut on Thursday night. Janmark centered Dallas’ fourth line alongside LW Antoine Roussel and RW Ales Hemsky and scored his first career goal 1:39 into his debut, knocking home a pass from Hemsky.

LW Jamie Benn was honored before Thursday night’s game for winning the 2015 Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL in points last season.