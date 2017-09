D Jason Demers began serving a two-game suspension on Saturday for elbowing Penguins C Nick Bonino on Thursday.

D Patrik Nemeth made his season debut on Saturday night after being healthy scratches in Dallas’ first seven games.

G Anders Lindback made his first start of the season on Saturday night as No. 1 goalie Mike Smith rested.

D Jamie Oleksiak made his season debut on Saturday night after being healthy scratches in Dallas’ first seven games.