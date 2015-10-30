FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 31, 2015

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jason Demers returned to the Dallas blue line after serving a two-game suspension for elbowing Penguins C Nick Bonino last Thursday. Demers was again paired with D Johnny Oduya

RW Patrick Sharp scored two goals in a win vs. Vancouver on Thursday.

LW Jamie Benn scored the game-winner 2:28 into overtime after an earlier assist vs. Vancouver on Thursday. Benn’s goal, his ninth of the season, came after he beat Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller top shelf to his short side from the right circle. “It just reminds you of summer hockey and fooling around with the guys,” Benn said of the 3-on-3 overtime. “It’s fun. It’s creative. I‘m sure you’re going to see a lot of nice goals and a lot of big saves.”

