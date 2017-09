C Devin Shore made his NHL debut for the Stars on Tuesday. Shore was the AHL Player of the Month for October.

LW Travis Moen (upper body) is on the Stars’ injured list. He hasn’t played since Oct. 15. In four games this season, he has no points and a minus-1 rating.

G Antti Niemi’s five-game win streak ended Monday in a 4-1 loss at Toronto. He made 22 saves.

RW Ales Hemsky was out of the Dallas lineup Tuesday with continuing hip trouble.