Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

D Patrik Nemeth was recalled by Dallas from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. Nemeth completed a 14-day conditioning assignment with one assist in eight games for Texas. He has played in two games for Dallas this season. In 22 games last season for the Stars, the 23-year-old had three assists.

G Jack Campbell was called up by the Stars to replace G Kari Lehtonen, who went on the injured list. Campbell is expected to serve as a backup to Antti Niemi until Lehtonen returns. The 23-year-old has a 3-3 record with a 3.8 goals-against average and .873 save percentage this season in the AHL. A 2010 first-round draft pick, Campbell started the season on the team’s non-roster list after suffering an injury during preseason.

