Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal and goaltender Antti Niemi stopped all three Canucks shooters in the Stars’ 3-2 shootout win.

G Antti Niemi started his third consecutive game. With G Kari Lehtonen out with a lower-body injury, G Jack Campbell, the 11th pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, backed up Niemi.

LW Patrick Sharp had two assists for the Stars Friday,

LW Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 4:33 before the first intermission. C Tyler Seguin took a wrist shot from the left point that first deflected off LW Patrick Sharp and then off Benn’s left leg for his 17th goal of the season.