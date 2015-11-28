FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 29, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal and goaltender Antti Niemi stopped all three Canucks shooters in the Stars’ 3-2 shootout win.

G Antti Niemi started his third consecutive game. With G Kari Lehtonen out with a lower-body injury, G Jack Campbell, the 11th pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, backed up Niemi.

LW Patrick Sharp had two assists for the Stars Friday,

LW Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 4:33 before the first intermission. C Tyler Seguin took a wrist shot from the left point that first deflected off LW Patrick Sharp and then off Benn’s left leg for his 17th goal of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.