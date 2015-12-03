Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

G Jack Campbell was reassigned to the Texas Stars of the AHL. Campbell, 23, did not appear in a game with Dallas during his recall. He began the season on the injured non-roster list after sustaining an injury during the preseason. With Texas this season, he has appeared in six games with a 3-3-0 record, a 3.80 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage.

G Kari Lehtonen was activated from injured reserve. Lehtonen, 32, suffered an upper-body injury on Nov. 24 against the Ottawa Senators and missed the last three games. He has a 9-1-0 record in 10 starts this season.