Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

RW Valeri Nichushkin scored a goal and an assist after being promoted to the Stars top line on Thursday. “The coach tells us every game, puck on the net,” said Nichushkin. “(Tyler) Seguin was behind me. I just tried a play like that.” “He had some jump in his game tonight,” LW Patrick Sharp said. “It was a good play that a young kind like Val can make. Hopefully he gets better and better as the season goes on.”

G Kari Lehtonen, making his first start after missing three games with an upper-body injury suffered Nov. 24, made 14 saves in a win Thursday.

LW Patrick Sharp scored the game-winning goal in the third period after taking a pass from D Alex Goligoski near center ice. He then used his speed to cut between Vancouver defensemen Dan Hamhuis and Yannick Weber, before beating Miller with a low shot. “We had a controlled breakout and I kind of swung to the wrong side,” said Sharp, who collected his ninth goal of the season. “He (Goligoski) saw me cut to the middle and put it right on my tape. I‘m not sure if Vancouver was changing or what they were doing.”

D Alex Goligoski had two assists for the Stars, who improved their record to a league-leading 20-5-1.