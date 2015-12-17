FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 18, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Seguin scored goals 30 seconds apart late in the second period. “I went to shoot it, and I kind of lost it. I got a fortunate bounce,” Seguin said of his second goal.

G Kari Lehtonen stopped 34 of 35 shots as Dallas bounced back from a 3-0 loss at St. Louis on Saturday, the first time Dallas had been shut out this season.

LW Jamie Benn assisted on C Tyler Seguin’s second goal, his 400th career point, on Tuesday.

D Alex Goligoski scored for Dallas (23-6-2), the lone team in the NHL yet to lose consecutive games this season. “I knew they were a little tired,” Goligoski said. “Alex Hemsky came right off the bench and was able to put it towards the net. I just kind of followed it up and got a good bounce off the back wall.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
