Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

G Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 of 27 shots in the Stars’ 3-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday. He started consecutive home games for just the second time this season. Lehtonen previously started back-to-back games in Dallas on Nov. 12 against Winnipeg and Nov. 14 against Minnesota, stopping 57 of 62 shots to earn wins in both games.

D Johnny Oduya scored Dallas’ only goal in a 3-1 loss to Calgary, a short-handed tally in the first period. It was Oduya’s second goal in as many games. Dallas had been short-handed for nine seconds after center Cody Eakin was whistled for tripping.