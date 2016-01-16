Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Mattias Janmark broke the shutout with a short-handed goal 1:15 into the second period. Left winger Travis Moen intercepted Perry’s pass in the neutral zone and freed Janmark for a breakaway that the Swedish center ended with his 10th goal, a wrist shot past Andersen.

LW Patrick Sharp saw the end of his 12-game streak of points.

LW Jamie Benn scored his 26th goal of the season in a loss Friday. “They came out pretty hard and we just played stupid hockey,” Benn said. “The teams that are winning right now are the teams that want it more and are working harder. That’s what happened tonight.”