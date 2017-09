D Esa Lindell was recalled by Dallas from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. Lindell, 21, leads Texas defensemen with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and is tied for first in goals in 42 games during his first full AHL season.

D Jordie Benn was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Saturday’s game at San Jose.