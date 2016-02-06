FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 7, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Radek Faksa was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday. The 22-year-old is currently tied for second on Texas with 15 goals and has 26 points. He made his NHL debut earlier this season, and has a goal and two assists in 18 NHL games with Dallas.

C Jason Spezza was placed on injured reserve Friday, a day after being injured in a game in Colorado. Spezza left the game in the second period and is out an indefinite period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards by Colorado defenseman Francois Beauchemin. Spezza went down face-first and Beauchemin fell on him. Coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza will miss some time. “It’s more than a few days,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.