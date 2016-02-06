Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

F Radek Faksa was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday. The 22-year-old is currently tied for second on Texas with 15 goals and has 26 points. He made his NHL debut earlier this season, and has a goal and two assists in 18 NHL games with Dallas.

C Jason Spezza was placed on injured reserve Friday, a day after being injured in a game in Colorado. Spezza left the game in the second period and is out an indefinite period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards by Colorado defenseman Francois Beauchemin. Spezza went down face-first and Beauchemin fell on him. Coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza will miss some time. “It’s more than a few days,” he said.