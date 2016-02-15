FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
February 16, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on Sunday. McKenzie, 24, has appeared in one game for Dallas this season and did not register a point. In 40 games with Dallas’ AHL affiliate, McKenzie has recorded 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) and a team-leading 77 penalty minutes. He is coming off back-to-back two-point efforts, including two assists against Lake Erie on Saturday night. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Golden, British Columbia, was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL draft.

