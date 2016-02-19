Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

G Mike Smith (lower abdomen surgery) will accompany the team on its five-game road trip next week. Smith should resume practicing with the team next week.

LW Jamie Benn didn’t play his rookie season until 2009-10, the season after Dave Tippett was fired as Stars coach and hired as the Coyotes coach. But Tippett isn’t surprised by Benn’s success. “He’s one of the top forwards in the game because he has skill, grit and he plays in all situations,” Tippett said.

RW Jason Spezza (upper body) returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing the last six games.