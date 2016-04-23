FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
April 24, 2016 / 10:33 PM / a year ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Antti Niemi struggled in his second consecutive start, allowing five goals on 41 shots. Kari Lehtonen, who started Games 1, 2 and 3 before Ruff started Niemi for Game 4, could return as the starter for Game 6.

F Jamie Benn registered a goal in the third period of Friday’s contest, extending his postseason point streak to five games. Benn has 12 points in 11 career postseason contests.

D Johnny Oduya opened up the scoring for Dallas with a goal in the first period. This marked Oduya’s first point of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has 26 points in 94 career playoff contests.

F Jason Spezza recorded a goal in the third period and has five points in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Spezza now has points in three of five games this postseason.

D Alex Goligoski netted a goal in the third period for his first goal of the postseason. Goligoski now has two points in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has 16 points in 26 career postseason games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
