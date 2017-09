LW Curtis McKenzie and RW Brett Ritchie were recalled from the Texas Stars of the AHL. McKenzie, 25, had no points in three games this season with the Stars. In 61 AHL games with Texas, he finished second on the team with 55 points (24 goals and 31 assists). Ritchie, 22, had one assist and seven penalty minutes in eight games with Dallas. In 35 regular- season games for Texas, he finished with 14 goals and 14 assists.