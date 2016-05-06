Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Jason Dickinson, C Justin Dowling, D Julius Honka and RW Brendan Ranford were recalled by Dallas from the Texas Stars of the AHL before Thursday night’s playoff game against the Blues.

F Cody Eakin scored 2:58 into overtime to give the Stars a 3-2 win, which tied the series 2-2 going back to Dallas for Game 5 on Saturday. Eakin scored his first goal of the playoffs off a pass from Patrick Sharp, beating goalie Brian Elliott. The Stars had lost their first two overtime playoff contests, including Game 2 of this series. “I just had a little bit of room and found a little hole,” Eakin said. “It just opened up.”

RW Patrick Eaves, out since Game 1 because of a leg injury after he was hit by a puck, would be able to play, was hoped by the Stars to be ready to return for Game 4. However, he remained in Dallas.