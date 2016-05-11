Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Seguin won’t be ready to play in Wednesday’s Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, Stars coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday. Seguin hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, when he returned from a sliced Achilles tendon that sidelined him down the stretch in the regular season. He is currently out due to an undisclosed injury, which is believed to be the same ailment. “He’s not available to play right now,” Ruff said. “I‘m not going to try to deceive you at all, he’s not ready to play.” Seguin skated during the Stars’ practice on Tuesday, but Ruff said Seguin “still remains day-to-day. He’s working on trying to get back.”