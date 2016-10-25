FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
October 26, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Justin Dowling was recalled to Dallas from the AHL's Texas Stars. Dowling, 26, had a Texas Stars-leading eight points on two goals and six assists through five games. He currently ranks second in the AHL in points and second in the league in assists. He joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2014.

RW Ales Hemsky (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Hemsky, 33, sustained the injury playing for Team Czech Republic during the World Cup of Hockey and was activated by the Stars last Saturday after he missed the team's first four games. He aggravated the groin during the game against Columbus.

