Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

D Stephen Johns made it a 3-1 contest 3:40 into the third period when he one-timed a slap shot from the left circle for his second goal of the season.

C Tyler Seguin had four assists, tying a career high. Seguin also had four assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Dallas on Oct. 18, 2014.

D Patrik Nemeth was scratched Thursday against the Stars.

D John Klingberg scored two goals Thursday. Klingberg scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 11:57 of the second. Allen denied Jamie Benn on a breakaway seconds earlier, but Benn collected the puck and sent a pass across the crease to Klingberg, who one-timed a wrist shot that beat Allen far post to make it 2-1.

D Jamie Oleksiak was scratched Thursday against the Blues.

RW Patrick Eaves scored 6:35 into the second period on a deflection. Tyler Seguin's wrist shot from the right circle first struck Eaves in the midsection before the puck deflected a second time off the right arm of Blues goaltender Jake Allen, who stopped 21 of 26 shots.

G Antti Niemi made his sixth start Thursday against the Blues.

G Antti Niemi stopped 28 of 30 shots.

F Jamie Benn had three assists Thursday.

RW Jiri Hudler (illness) was scratched Thursday against the Blues.

C Jason Spezza made it a three-goal game 5:36 into the third when a Tyler Seguin pass deflected off his leg and then off Jay Bouwmeester's skate to make it 4-1 with Dallas on a 4-on-3 power play.