F Jiri Hudler missed his seventh game Saturday as he continues to battle a viral infection.

C Jason Spezza left the game with lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. Coach Lindy Ruff said the Stars will need to call up a forward from the American Hockey League for Spezza, who will "miss some time." The injury occurred during a power play in the second period a couple shifts before Spezza left the ice. Spezza has five points in nine games this season.