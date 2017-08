F Gemel Smith was reassigned to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on Friday by the Dallas Stars. Smith, 22, posted two goals, one assist and 21 penalty minutes in 12 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 22 and scored his first two career NHL goals on Nov. 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks. With Texas this season, Smith has one goal and seven shots on goal in three games.