9 months ago
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 30, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 9 months ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Julius Honka was credited with two assists Monday, but the Stars lost 4-3 to the Blues in overtime.

D Stephen Johns was recalled from the minors on Sunday after playing two games with the AHL Texas Stars. However, he was a healthy scratch Monday at St. Louis.

D Jamie Oleksiak scored his second goal of the night with 50 seconds left in regulation after the Stars pulled their goalie, tying the game and sending it to overtime. However, the Blues went on to win 4-3 in OT.

G Antti Niemi stopped 27 shots Monday in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss at St. Louis.

LW Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists Monday, but the Stars lost 4-3 to the Blues in overtime.

D Dan Hamhuis missed his second game of the season as a healthy scratch Monday at St. Louis.

