Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

F Jason Dickinson was sent to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League by the Dallas Stars on Friday. Dickinson, 21, appeared in one game with Dallas this season, with one blocked shot in 10:08 of ice time. He registered 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games with Texas this season before being recalled by Dallas on Dec. 6. The 6-2, 205-pound native of Georgetown, Ontario, was selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL draft.

F Jiri Hudler was removed from injured reserve by the Dallas Stars on Friday after he missed 23 games due to an undisclosed illness. Hudler, 32, has not recorded a point in four games this season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Olomouc, Czech Republic, was signed by Dallas as a free agent on Aug. 24.