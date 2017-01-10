FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 7 months ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Devin Shore registered a goal and an assist as the Stars defeated the Kings 6-4 Monday.

C Tyler Seguin registered a goal and an assist as the Stars defeated the Kings 6-4 Monday.

C Radek Faksa registered three assists as the Stars defeated the Kings 6-4 Monday.

G Kari Lehtonen allowed four goals in 21 shots before getting replaced, but the Stars beat the Kings 6-4 Monday.

G Antti Niemi saved only one Kings shot in 14:42 to win in relief of Kari Lehtonen as the Stars beat the Kings 6-4 Monday.

LW Patrick Sharp recorded a goal and two assists as the Stars defeated the Kings 6-4 Monday.

LW Jiri Hudler registered a goal and an assist as the Stars defeated the Kings 6-4 Monday.

