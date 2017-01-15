FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 16, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 7 months ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Seguin recorded a goal and an assist Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

D Patrik Nemeth, who was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday afternoon but was a healthy scratch Saturday night. Nemeth played four games during his stay in the AHL.

D John Klingberg had a goal and two assists Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

G Kari Lehtonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in relief of starter Antti Niemi on Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

G Antti Niemi failed to stopped all three shots he faced Saturday before getting pulled just four minutes into the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

