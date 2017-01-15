Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Seguin recorded a goal and an assist Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

D Patrik Nemeth, who was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday afternoon but was a healthy scratch Saturday night. Nemeth played four games during his stay in the AHL.

D John Klingberg had a goal and two assists Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

G Kari Lehtonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in relief of starter Antti Niemi on Saturday in the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.

G Antti Niemi failed to stopped all three shots he faced Saturday before getting pulled just four minutes into the Stars' 5-4 loss to the Wild.