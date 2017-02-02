Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

D Justin Hache was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock. The defenseman recorded one assist in five AHL contests with Tucson and earned nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 21 contests with Rapid City.

G Justin Peters was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock. Peters, 30, split the 2016-17 season between Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. He appeared in three NHL games with Arizona, posting a 0-1-0 record with a 3.16 goals- against average and .900 save percentage.