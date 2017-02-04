F Jason Spezza is expected to be sidelined at least one week with an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said on Friday. Spezza sustained in the injury after a hit by forward Adam Lowry during the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. "Right now, we really don't have a time frame on it, but it's more than days," Ruff said. "I'll just be honest. It's an upper body injury that doesn't have anything to do with anything old. "It's not a concussion. It's going to take a week or two, maybe longer." Spezza scored eight goals and set up 23 others in 45 games this season. The 33-year-old Ontario native has 309 goals and 534 assists in 888 career contests with the Ottawa Senators and Stars.