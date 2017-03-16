FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
March 17, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

D Gavin Bayreuther signed a contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Bayreuther, 22, led St. Lawrence with 21 assists and 29 points in 30 games during his senior season. He also finished the season tied for fifth among all Eastern College Athletic Conference defensemen with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 20 ECAC matchups. Bayreuther spent four seasons with St. Lawrence, recording 111 points (35 goals, 76 assists) in 142 career NCAA games. He was named second team All-American during his junior season in 2015-16.

