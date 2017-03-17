Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Seguin scored the winning goal to lead the Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Seguin had called for his team to show more pride following a one-sided loss in Edmonton and a poor effort in San Jose. "I thought the guys did a great job responding," Seguin said. "Our compete level was a lot higher, just our will throughout the game. We were missing it the last few games, and it was obviously nice to respond tonight and, hopefully, build a little foundation for the rest of the way."

G Kari Lehtonen made 26 saves in a win over the Canucks. "I think it was a step in the right direction," Lehtonen said. "We've had a couple of really rough ones, but we came to play tonight. Especially in the last half of the game, I think we played really good and didn't give them much."

LW Jamie Benn did not return after a second-period fight with Nikita Tryamkin. Stars coach Lindy Ruff said Benn has an upper-body injury and will be reassessed Friday morning.

RW Ales Hemsky scored a first-period goal -- his first score of the season after missing most of it following hip surgery.