5 months ago
Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 18, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 5 months ago

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tyler Seguin scored the winning goal to lead the Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Seguin had called for his team to show more pride following a one-sided loss in Edmonton and a poor effort in San Jose. "I thought the guys did a great job responding," Seguin said. "Our compete level was a lot higher, just our will throughout the game. We were missing it the last few games, and it was obviously nice to respond tonight and, hopefully, build a little foundation for the rest of the way."

G Kari Lehtonen made 26 saves in a win over the Canucks. "I think it was a step in the right direction," Lehtonen said. "We've had a couple of really rough ones, but we came to play tonight. Especially in the last half of the game, I think we played really good and didn't give them much."

LW Jamie Benn did not return after a second-period fight with Nikita Tryamkin. Stars coach Lindy Ruff said Benn has an upper-body injury and will be reassessed Friday morning.

RW Ales Hemsky scored a first-period goal -- his first score of the season after missing most of it following hip surgery.

