C Jason Dickinson was recalled from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Dickinson, 21, ranks fifth on Texas with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 55 games this season. He ranks fourth on the team in assists and seventh with 102 shots on goal. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Georgetown, Ontario, was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL draft.