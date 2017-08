LW Curtis McKenzie did not play Saturday after sustaining a deep gash just above his right eye. He was sent to Dallas and didn't accompany the team to Carolina.

G Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Carolina.

C Jason Spezza scored in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Carolina. Spezza scored on a wrist shot 4:46 into the second period for his first goal since March 8 and his first point in four games.