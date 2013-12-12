Preview: Stars at Predators

Playing five of the next six games at home would normally be a welcome sight for the Nashville Predators, who kick off a rugged stretch by hosting the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The Predators snapped a five-game winless drought (0-4-1) with a 4-1 road victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Nashville is buried in the Central Division cellar and faces a daunting upcoming home schedule that features visits from San Jose, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.

The Stars had a six-game points streak halted with a 6-2 drubbing in Chicago on Tuesday night. Dallas has been unable to put together back-to-back wins since an impressive sweep of a three-game road trip through Western Canada, going 3-3-3 in its last nine games. The Stars have been a feast-or-famine club at the offensive end during the nine-game stretch, failing to produce more than two goals in each of the six defeats while amassing 15 goals in the three victories.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSSW (Dallas), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE STARS (14-10-5): Antoine Roussel readily acknowledges that being an agitator is ”a big part of my job,“ but the second-year forward is showing there is more to his game than simply pestering opposing players. Roussel scored both of Dallas’ goals in Tuesday’s loss to give him seven on the season, matching his total from 39 games in his rookie campaign. He’s played hard for us, and he’s playing the type of game that the opposition doesn’t like to see,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “I admire the way he works in the game.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (14-14-3): Nashville was outscored 18-7 during its five-game skid, but received an unexpected boost from the fourth line of Paul Gaustad, Matt Hendricks and Rich Clune in Tuesday’s victory. The trio combined for three of the four goals and seven points, including the first tally and first assist of the season for Clune. “I think we know for our team to win it has to be everybody pitching in every night,” Gaustad said. “That’s the type of hockey we have to play, and if we do that, we’re going ... to be a team that’s battling for the playoffs.”

OVERTIME

1. The Predators are 0-for-16 on the power play in their last six games but is the only team yet to allow a short-handed goal this season.

2. Stars G Kari Lehtonen, who was yanked in Tuesday’s loss, is 5-5-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average against Nashville.

3. Dallas won 5-2 in Nashville in April to halt the Predators’ four-game win streak in the series

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Stars 2