Preview: Stars at Predators
January 21, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Stars at Predators

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Dallas Stars attempt to put an end to their month-long struggles when they visit the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators on Monday. Dallas ended December with a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) but has been anything but successful in January, beginning the calendar year with just one victory in nine contests (1-7-1). Alex Chiasson ended a 19-game drought with a power-play goal midway through the third period at Minnesota on Saturday, but the Stars had to settle for only one point as Wild defenseman Nate Prosser scored at 2:42 of overtime.

Nashville had its modest two-game winning streak snapped Saturday as it came up short in its comeback attempt and dropped a 5-4 home decision to Colorado. Craig Smith and defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi scored in the final 11:46 of the third period, but the Predators were unable to get the equalizer. Dallas and Nashville split two meetings in December, with each club winning at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE STARS (21-19-8): Tyler Seguin leads the team with 45 points and has recorded four assists over his last three games. However, the 21-year-old has had difficulty putting the puck in the net lately as he enters Monday’s contest with an eight-game goal-scoring drought. The entire team has struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in six of its last eight games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (21-22-7): Devan Dubnyk had a forgettable debut for Nashville on Saturday, allowing three goals in the first period and five overall on only 29 shots. The 27-year-old netminder has surrendered five tallies in three of his last four appearances and five or more a total of eight times this season. David Legwand (34 points) has taken over the team scoring lead from captain Shea Weber after recording a goal and five assists in his last three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Stars rookie RW Valeri Nichushkin was a healthy scratch Saturday after failing to record a point in five straight games.

2. Weber was named an alternate captain for Team Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

3. Dallas kicks off a five-game homestand Tuesday against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Predators 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
