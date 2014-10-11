Preview: Stars at Predators

The Dallas Stars benefited from a pair of late-season victories against the Nashville Predators to stave off their Central Division rival and secure the team’s first playoff berth since the 2007-08 campaign. The Stars look to continue their good fortune versus the Predators when the clubs meet in Music City on Saturday. Dallas, which won three of the five encounters in 2013-14, wasn’t as fortunate in its season opener against another division rival - dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to Chicago on Thursday.

“I felt for 40 minutes we carried the game, played some good hockey,” said Stars defenseman Trevor Daley, who celebrated his 31st birthday by scoring a goal in the loss. “The last 20, we took some penalties ... that’s something in our game we are going to have to get better at.” Nashville began the post-Barry Trotz Era on a high as it posted a 3-2 triumph over Ottawa on Thursday with Peter Laviolette behind the bench. Former Star Eric Nystrom scored to cap his new team’s three-goal third period versus the Senators.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE STARS (0-0-1): Defenseman Alex Goligoski has found success in the offensive end when facing the Predators, recording a team-high seven points last season while collecting four goals and eight assists in 17 career meetings. Cody Eakin netted his team’s other goal on Thursday and has flourished in Dallas since being acquired in a deal that sent Mike Ribeiro to Washington two years ago. Kari Lehtonen, who made 24 saves in the season opener, suffered the loss in all three contests in Nashville last season.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (1-0-0): Paul Gaustad picked up where he left off last season in the faceoff circle, winning 14-of-17 draws in the opener - including 12-of-15 in the defensive zone. Gaustad finished fourth-best in the league in faceoff wins last season (58 percent), and his work certainly is appreciated by the rest of his team. “He was taking all of the really big faceoffs,” goaltender Pekka Rinne told reporters. “It was really nice to see Goose get rewarded. He does a lot of dirty work. He kills penalties, takes the most important faceoffs, and the other stuff that a lot of people don’t notice - but to us, he is a really important player.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas C Tyler Seguin felt ill and missed practice on Friday but is expected to play.

2. Nashville captain Shea Weber scored in the season opener and collected four points in last season’s series with the Stars.

3. Rinne yielded nine goals in his two meetings with Dallas in 2013-14 - both losses.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Stars 2