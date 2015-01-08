Preview: Stars at Predators

The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday hoping to halt their brief winless skid. The Stars began 2015 with their eighth win in nine contests but dropped their last two as they try to climb into a playoff spot. Nashville holds a slim lead in the Central and is 10-3-2 against division opponents, while Dallas is 2-7-4.

The Predators claimed the first two contests of their five-game season series against the Stars, winning 4-1 on Oct. 11 and 3-2 on Nov. 6. Dallas averages 3.26 goals allowed - 1.03 more than Nashville, which is one of the league’s top defensive teams. The Predators lead the league in even-strength goal differential thanks in part to goaltender Pekka Rinne, who has a league-best 26 wins.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Tennessee

ABOUT THE STARS (18-15-6): Kari Lehtonen is expected to be back in net after ceding time to Anders Lindback on Tuesday. Shawn Horcoff has missed four games due to an illness and is questionable for Thursday’s tilt. Ales Hemsky has points in four of his last five games while Tyler Seguin leads the league with 26 goals.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-9-4): Filip Forsberg broke the franchise record for rookie points with 38 in just 39 games. James Neal has missed three contests with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Thursday. Defenseman Roman Josi has three points in three January contests after recording 10 in 13 games in December.

OVERTIME

1. Forsberg has a goal and two assists from Nashville’s previous two meetings against Dallas.

2. The Predators boast an impressive 15-2-1 mark at home.

3. The Central Division rivals will meet twice in April to wrap up their season series.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Stars 2