Preview: Stars at Predators

The Dallas Stars attempt to put a dismal second half of February behind them and claim sole possession of first place in the Central Division when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Dallas began last month by winning six of its first seven contests but ended it by losing six of seven, including each of the last three.

The Stars managed to earn a point against Detroit on Monday to complete their homestand at 0-2-1 and pull even for the top spot in the Central with Chicago (83 points). Unlike division-rival Dallas, Nashville ended the month on a high as it enters Tuesday with a four-game winning streak and a run of nine straight contests with a point (6-0-3). Things could get even better as captain Shea Weber practiced Monday with the Predators, who sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference — five points in front of Colorado. Dallas is 2-0-0 in the five-game season series with the Predators, including a 3-2 overtime win at Nashville on Feb. 15.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE STARS (38-19-7): Dallas bolstered its blue line at Monday’s trade deadline by acquiring Kris Russell from Calgary for two prospects and a conditional second-round draft pick. “I just want to go in there and earn some minutes and play well on both sides of the puck and try to help this team win,” Russell, who is ready to return to action after being sidelined since Feb. 12 with a lower-body injury, told the Stars’ website. “I’ve been skating the past four or five days, and it’s felt good, so I‘m ready to go.” Travis Moen, who hasn’t played since Feb. 11 because of a groin injury, could return Tuesday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (31-21-11): Weber, who leads the team with 11 power-play goals, has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury but appears as if he is close to returning to the lineup. “Once a player goes through a process and they get back to practice, that’s always a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction,” coach Peter Laviolette told the team’s website. Nashville improved its organizational depth on the blue line by acquiring Corey Potter from Arizona and assigning him to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Each of the last two goals by Predators RW Craig Smith, who notched a tally and an assist versus Dallas on Feb. 15, have been game-winners.

2. Dallas C Colton Sceviour has scored three of his eight goals on the season in his last four contests.

3. Nashville LW Filip Forsberg was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after recording six goals — two natural hat tricks — and an assist in four games.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Stars 2