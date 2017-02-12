Preview: Stars at Predators

The Nashville Predators are very eager to get back on the ice after one of their worst performances of the season as they host the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars on Sunday. The Predators surrendered four goals in the second period en route to a humbling 7-4 home loss to Florida on Saturday - their third setback in four games as they try to hold on to a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“We didn’t play with any purpose,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette told reporters. “There was no passion, no effort. You’re never going to win a hockey game (like that). … A lot of times, they say you should put it in the trash can and forget about it. I think we should take it home and wrestle with it all night.” Dallas is coming off its first win in five games this month, a 5-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday as Patrick Eaves scored twice in his 600th NHL game. Eaves leads the team with 21 tallies, which tops his previous career high of 20 set as a rookie with Ottawa in 2005-06. “Finally, we got a little bit of puck luck,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff told reporters. “Hope we didn’t use it all up in one game.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE STARS (22-24-10): Captain Jamie Benn continued his hot streak Saturday with a pair of assists, giving him 14 points in his last 11 games to push his season total to 49 – two behind team leader Tyler Seguin. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (hand) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 13 straight contests and registered one hit and one blocked shot in 18 minutes, 5 seconds of ice time. Jason Spezza (upper body), who is tied for fourth on the team with 31 points, accompanied the Stars on their road trip that includes stops in Winnipeg and Minnesota.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-21-8): Viktor Arvidsson recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s loss, giving him six goals in five games this month to close within two points of team leader Ryan Johansen (40). Filip Forsberg (15 goals, 34 points) and James Neal (17, 24) have not scored in seven games, but Calle Jarnkrok has collected four tallies and five assists in his last seven contests. Roman Josi, who has scored in back-to-back games and notched a point in three straight contests, leads all Nashville defensemen in assists (19) and points (26).

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have allowed nine power-play goals in their last nine games and rank last in the league in penalty-killing at 73.5 percent.

2. Nashville G Pekka Rinne, who gave up four goals on 16 shots Saturday, is 12-9-2 with an .899 save percentage in his career versus the Stars.

3. Dallas has won four of the last five meetings, including a 5-2 home triumph in their last matchup on Dec. 8.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Stars 2