Weber scores OT winner for Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators right winger Miikka Salomaki had quite a memorable NHL debut.

His first goal. A whole bunch of hits. And, after another one-goal home win for Nashville, a nickname -- courtesy of the guy who won it.

Defenseman Shea Weber scored his second goal of the night 17 seconds into overtime Thursday, lifting the Predators to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Shortly after his 10th goal of the season, Weber was asked about the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Salomaki, who fired four shots, collected a game-high seven hits and even blocked a shot in 10:49 of ice time.

“He was a little tank,” Weber said of the 21-year-old Salomaki. “He had a goal, a lot of hits, he blocked shots. ... Obviously you saw a little bit of what he can do tonight. He was special.”

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Predators

Nashville’s second-round choice in the 2011 draft, Salomaki collected 20 goals last season for the team’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, his first season in North America. He had five goals and 16 points in 29 games in Milwaukee this season before getting the call Thursday after the Predators placed left wingers James Neal and Eric Nystrom on injured reserve.

Salomaki dented the score sheet at 16:47 of the second period, tapping the rebound of his shot past Kari Lehtonen as the audience of 17,113 erupted.

“Pretty good first impression, right?” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “He plays a straight game, a hard game. The goal was a good example -- right down the middle -- and then he had a big hit. He played a good, solid game.”

Still, it fell to Weber to make sure the Predators (27-9-4) improved to 16-2-1 at home. Collecting a loose puck just above the right faceoff circle, Weber launched a wrister that glanced off Lehtonen (17-8-7) and into the net.

While Nashville scored its eighth win in 11 games decided after regulation and moved into a tie atop the Western Conference with Anaheim, Dallas (18-15-7) fell to 0-6 in overtime contests and 2-7 in games decided after regulation.

“I’d like to believe that it turns the other way and we get a bounce at some point,” said Lehtonen, who bagged 21 saves. “I don’t know what to make of that stat, but it’s not good for us, and we have to get better at it.”

Nashville initiated scoring at 15:27 of the first period on a classic bomb from Weber, who ripped a slapper from the blue line over the catching glove of Lehtonen.

Dallas tied it at 12:51 of the second period on center Jason Spezza’s seventh goal, a bad-angle forehand that snuck past the glove hand of goalie Pekka Rinne (27-6-2), who finished with 18 saves.

The Stars answered Salomaki’s goal with an equalizer at 19:57 when a breakdown in coverage left defenseman Trevor Daley open at the goalmouth to slam home a feed by left winger Jamie Benn for his ninth goal.

Nashville appeared to have scored a tiebreaking goal at 16:13 of the third period on a forehand by center Filip Forsberg. But the officials conferred and waved it off, ruling that center Craig Smith had made incidental contact with Lehtonen.

However, it didn’t matter in the end, thanks to Weber’s game-winner and the rookie he tagged with a nickname.

“Did it really go in? I really didn’t think about anything. I was just so happy it went in,” Salomaki said of his goal.

NOTES: Dallas C Vernon Fiddler started his career with Nashville. Fiddler holds the distinction of catching George Strait’s cowboy hat at his farewell concert. ... Predators LW Taylor Beck (illness) and C Matt Cullen (upper-body injury) remain on injured reserve, although they participated in the Thursday morning skate. ... The Stars’ John Klingberg entered Thursday’s game with a team-high plus-11 rating, tops among NHL rookie defensemen. ... Nashville defensemen have scored 10 of the team’s 19 goals in the last five games, including seven of the last 10. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) left the game in the second period and could miss Saturday’s contest in Minnesota.