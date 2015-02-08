Preview: Stars at Rangers

Two of the top goal-scorers in the NHL meet on Sunday as Rick Nash and the New York Rangers host Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars. Nash netted his league-leading 33rd tally - and fifth during his four-game goal-scoring streak - in New York’s 3-2 setback to Nashville on Saturday afternoon. Both Nash and Seguin were held off the scoresheet in Dallas’ 3-2 home win on Dec. 29, but the former has netted 20 goals and set up nine others in 36 career meetings with the Stars while the latter has just three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 career encounters.

Dallas ended New York’s eight-game winning streak in the first meeting and looks to snap its own three-game skid (0-2-1) when it plays the second contest of its three-game road trip. Seguin scored on the power play for his team-leading 29th goal in the Stars’ 3-2 setback to Buffalo on Saturday. The All-Star has recorded 10 points in his last nine games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE STARS (23-21-8): Kari Lehtonen could be in line for his first start since being publicly called out by coach Lindy Ruff following Thursday’s 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay. “Kari wasn’t good enough for us,” Ruff said after that encounter. “To beat a team like (the Lightning), playing that well and you battle back, he’s got to be better for us.” Lehtonen has struggled following a sizzling 11-game stretch during which he went 8-2-0, dropping seven of 11 decisions (4-4-3) with a 3.40 goals-against average in his last 12 contests.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (30-16-4): With Henrik Lundqvist expected to be sidelined at least three weeks with a vascular injury, New York may have lost Jesper Fast for a few games as the third-liner collided with Predators defenseman Anton Volchenkov on Saturday. ”He sprained his knee,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “We’ll find out more in the next couple of days so he’ll be out for ... we’ll find out today, tomorrow or the next day.” Vigneault told reporters he expects Derek Stepan to return versus the Stars after a one-game absence due to the flu.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas rookie D John Klingberg notched a pair of assists Saturday to extend his point streak to five games and also scored in the first meeting versus New York.

2. RW Mats Zuccarello’s four-game assist streak is tied for the longest by a member of the Rangers this season.

3. Stars C Cody Eakin also tallied versus the Sabres for just his second point in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Stars 2