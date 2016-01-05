Preview: Stars at Rangers

The league-leading Dallas Stars look to avoid a winless three-game road trip and halt their first losing streak of the season when they visit the New York Rangers for the finale on Tuesday. Dallas dropped to 0-2-2 in its last four contests away from home by beginning its trek with losses to New Jersey in overtime and the New York Islanders.

Stars captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, who rank second and third in the league with 52 and 50 points, respectively, have been kept off the scoresheet on the road trip. The Rangers are kicking off a three-game homestand after losing two of three on the road. The club has dropped 13 of its last 18 contests (5-11-2) and fallen to third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of New Jersey. Dallas swept last season’s two-game series, posting a pair of 3-2 victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE STARS (28-9-4): While Benn and Seguin have been kept in check the last two games, Patrick Sharp continues to remain hot. The 34-year-old is riding a nine-game point streak during which he has collected six goals and six assists. Colton Sceviour also has been producing of late as he enters Tuesday with four tallies and two assists in his last seven contests.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (21-14-4): Rick Nash, who had scored in back-to-back games before being blanked in Saturday’s shutout loss at Florida, will play his 900th career contest Tuesday. Center Jayson Megna was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and could be in the lineup in place of Chris Kreider, who is doubtful with a lacerated hand. Megna has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 34 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

OVERTIME

1. Seguin’s two-game point drought is his longest of the season while Benn, who leads the NHL with 24 goals, is looking to avoid his second three-game dry spell of the season (Dec. 1-4).

2. The Rangers have allowed 10 power-play goals in their last eight games.

3. Dallas has won four of its last six visits to Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Rangers 1