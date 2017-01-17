Preview: Stars at Rangers

The New York Rangers expect to have a key forward back in the lineup as they attempt to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Mika Zibanejad, who has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 19 games this season, was cleared to return to action after missing 25 contests due to the broken fibula he suffered on Nov. 20.

New York is coming off losses to Toronto and Montreal on Friday and Saturday, respectively - the latter in which it squandered a third-period lead by allowing three goals in a span of 62 seconds midway through the session. Rick Nash scored in the setback against the Canadiens and also tallied in a 2-0 home triumph over the Stars on Dec. 15. Dallas also is looking to prevent a three-game slide after dropping a 4-1 decision in Buffalo on Monday. The Stars scored six goals in a victory at Los Angeles on Jan. 9 but have totaled just one in their last two road contests - both defeats.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE STARS (18-19-8): Tyler Seguin leads the team with 16 goals and 43 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in three of his last four contests. The 24-year-old center is two points away from 400 for his career. Captain Jamie Benn, who scored a career-high 41 goals last season, has netted one in his last 10 games and 10 in 41 contests overall this campaign.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (28-15-1): Henrik Lundqvist, who posted a 27-save shutout against Dallas in the first meeting, likely will have a heavy workload for a while as backup Antti Raanta is expected to miss 7-10 days after suffering a lower-body injury in Montreal. Magnus Hellberg, a 6-6 Swede, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to serve as Lundqvist's backup. The 25-year-old Hellberg, who was acquired from Nashville in July 2015, made his debut with the Rangers last season - allowing two goals on six shots in one period of relief.

OVERTIME

1. Zibanejad is three assists shy of 100 for his career while Rangers D Ryan McDonagh needs three points to reach the 200 plateau.

2. Dallas lost 10 of its last 13 on the road (3-8-2), where it has allowed a league-high 27 power-play goals.

3. New York assigned LW Marek Hrivik, who notched two assists in 16 games, to Hartford.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Stars 2